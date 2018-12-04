  • 10 months after landslide, residents still waiting for action from city

    A group of homeowners are trying to get answers from Pittsburgh City Council about a landslide behind their homes.

    The Spring Hill residents were forced to move out of their homes on Goehring Street in February after the slide occurred in their backyards and the city deemed their homes unsafe for occupants.

    These residents have been urging the city to remedy the landslide situation ever since.

