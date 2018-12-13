There's a serious shortage of school bus drivers in Western Pennsylvania.
Several local school districts, including Fox Chapel, North Hills, Shaler, Seneca Valley and Shadyside Academy, all contract work with ABC Transit.
The company told 11 Investigates that sometimes it has trouble finding enough drivers to meet the need, despite having about 400 drivers employed.
ABC Transit's President Aaron Silverman said extracurricular activities cause that strain.
“When more buses need to be on the road to do sports and athletics, that’s when it becomes really challenging," said Silverman.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5, 11 Investigates looks into the big change made to the licensing process that is causing companies to turn away applicants and keeping students from catching the bus at the right time.
