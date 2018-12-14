  • 4 officers involved in South Side bar brawl placed on paid leave

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - All four of the undercover police officers involved with a brawl inside a bar on the South Side have been placed on paid leave, Target 11 has learned.

    The fight took place on Oct. 12 inside Kopy's bar and involved several members of a motorcycle club and the officers.

    RELATED STORIES:

    According to the bar owner, the officers had been inside drinking for several hours when the club members walked in around midnight. Later, there was a fight between the two groups.

    One of the officers involved had previously been reassigned.

    Several members from the motorcycle club initially faced charges, but they were later dropped.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories