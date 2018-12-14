PITTSBURGH - All four of the undercover police officers involved with a brawl inside a bar on the South Side have been placed on paid leave, Target 11 has learned.
Breaking: all four undercover detectives involved in fight with biker gang at bar in Southside now placed on paid leave. #wpxi— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) December 13, 2018
The fight took place on Oct. 12 inside Kopy's bar and involved several members of a motorcycle club and the officers.
According to the bar owner, the officers had been inside drinking for several hours when the club members walked in around midnight. Later, there was a fight between the two groups.
One of the officers involved had previously been reassigned.
Several members from the motorcycle club initially faced charges, but they were later dropped.
Breaking cont: City had reassigned one detective but took no action against other three. Now sources confirm to Target 11 that all four officers have be put on paid leave after fight that was captured on security camera. #wpxi— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) December 13, 2018
