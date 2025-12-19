Icy spots could cause problems early Saturday; temperatures to climb by mid-morning

Icy spots could cause problems early Saturday as you head out, so allow some extra time. Temperatures will climb above freezing by mid-morning, then into the low 40s by the afternoon, and the day will be rain and snow-free.

Sunday will be dry, as well, but colder with highs in the mid-30s.

Milder weather will return as we head towards Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and rain showers will impact your travel plans. Showers return Tuesday, then again late Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group