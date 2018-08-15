  • 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (8/17-8/19)

    PITTSBURGH - Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh: 

    Monroeville Jazz Festival

    Saturday, 2:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tall Trees Amphitheatre

    The mission of the Monroeville Jazz Festival is to encourage and promote jazz music for all ages, and to develop an appreciation of jazz music as a unique American Art form. We also strive to produce an annual Jazz Festival aimed at enriching the quality of life in Monroeville Pennsylvania.

    Super Science Saturday: Meowfest

    Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. - Carnegie Science Center

    Have a “purr-fect” Saturday afternoon at the museum learning all about cats! Take special cat-themed tours and see cat artifacts from our collection. Meet adoptable kitty friends from Humane Animal Rescue, plant some real cat grass, go on a cat themed scavenger hunt and show us a picture of your feline friend for a special prize!

    Apples & Honey Fall Festival

    Sunday, 11a.m. to 2 p.m. - The Waterfront Town Center

    Celebrate a sweet Jewish New Year with apples and honey, crafts, activities, a Velcro wall, a bounce house, shofar making, entertainment, vendors, food and more! This free event is organized by Shalom Pittsburgh.

    Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival - Opening Weekend

    Weekends (rain or shine) - West Newton, Pa

    “An Adventure to the Past!” Come join us in a celebration of music and dance as we put out the royal welcome mat for King Henry and Queen Anne’s arrival at the castle. Meet our new cast of villagers, enjoy our first-class entertainers and revisit old favorites!

    Falconry - The Sport of Kings!

    Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon - National Aviary

    Join the National Aviary’s certified falconer, Cathy Schlott, to discover the history, practices, and theories behind the unique sport of falconry.  Explore the variety of birds used in the sport and why they are selected, and become familiar with equipment and regulations governing falconry in the United States.

    Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs

    Thursday, 7:05 p.m.; Friday, 7:05 p.m.; Saturday, 7:05 p.m.; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. – PNC Park

    We're less than two months from playoffs and these two teams both have something to play for. The Cubs are currently on top of the NL Central, but they're only two games ahead of the Brewers. The Buccos are still trying to make up some ground and secure a wild card spot for October.

    Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town

    Friday, 7 p.m. - KeyBank Pavilion

    The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town. Featuring special guest Turnpike Troubadours, and Tenille Townes.

    Little Italy Days

    Thursday, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Friday noon to 9 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. - Liberty Ave., Bloomfield

    Little Italy Days started in 2002 to celebrate Bloomfield’s Italian heritage, and create a destination spot for Italian-themed entertainment and food. The event has grown through the years and is now lasts four days.

    Steelers Family Fest

    Sunday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Heinz Field

    Steelers Legends Larry Brown, Jon Kolb, Chris Hoke, Shaun Suisham, Mike Logan and Louis Lipps will be available from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm for a Meet and Greet photo opportunity.  The entire 2018 team will be introduced out of the player tunnel before things heat up on the field for a night chalked full of entertainment.

    Pack The Bus

    Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., various Giant Eagle locations

    Join Channel 11 and our 11 Cares partners to give back this year by filling school buses with supplies to help those in need. Find a list of Giant Eagle locations where donations are being accepted here, and click here to see what supplies are needed.

    Summer Concert Series

    Friday, 7:30 p.m. - South Park Amphitheatre

    BNY Mellon Jazz presents Jean Luc Ponty with special guest Lyndsey Smith

    Sunday, 7:30 p.m. - Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater

    Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

    Cinema in the Park

    Friday, Sunset - Arsenal Park

    A Wrinkle in Time

    Saturday, Sunset - Grandview Park

    A Wrinkle in Time

    Saturday, Sunset - Riverview Park

    Black Panther

    Sunday, Sunset - Schenley Plaza

    Descendants 2

     
     

