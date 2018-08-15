0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (8/17-8/19)

PITTSBURGH - Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh:

Saturday, 2:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tall Trees Amphitheatre

The mission of the Monroeville Jazz Festival is to encourage and promote jazz music for all ages, and to develop an appreciation of jazz music as a unique American Art form. We also strive to produce an annual Jazz Festival aimed at enriching the quality of life in Monroeville Pennsylvania.

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. - Carnegie Science Center

Have a “purr-fect” Saturday afternoon at the museum learning all about cats! Take special cat-themed tours and see cat artifacts from our collection. Meet adoptable kitty friends from Humane Animal Rescue, plant some real cat grass, go on a cat themed scavenger hunt and show us a picture of your feline friend for a special prize!

If you love cats, like this post. If you prefer dogs, tell us why. Either way, join us for Super Science Saturday: Meowfest! Photo credit: Steven Sanchez https://t.co/7XT7naKdRT #PGHmuseums #lovePGH #howdoyoumuseum pic.twitter.com/61DH486tWL — Carnegie MusNatHist (@CarnegieMNH) August 13, 2018

Sunday, 11a.m. to 2 p.m. - The Waterfront Town Center

Celebrate a sweet Jewish New Year with apples and honey, crafts, activities, a Velcro wall, a bounce house, shofar making, entertainment, vendors, food and more! This free event is organized by Shalom Pittsburgh.

Weekends (rain or shine) - West Newton, Pa

“An Adventure to the Past!” Come join us in a celebration of music and dance as we put out the royal welcome mat for King Henry and Queen Anne’s arrival at the castle. Meet our new cast of villagers, enjoy our first-class entertainers and revisit old favorites!

Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon - National Aviary

Join the National Aviary’s certified falconer, Cathy Schlott, to discover the history, practices, and theories behind the unique sport of falconry. Explore the variety of birds used in the sport and why they are selected, and become familiar with equipment and regulations governing falconry in the United States.

Learn your new favorite sport: falconry! Discover the history, practices, and theories from our certified falconer on August 18. You’ll get to take photos of a Lanner Falcon up-close, see a demonstration of lure flying and falconry, and more. Register now - call 412-258-9445. pic.twitter.com/bLEYS8q1Re — National Aviary (@National_Aviary) July 26, 2018

Thursday, 7:05 p.m.; Friday, 7:05 p.m.; Saturday, 7:05 p.m.; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. – PNC Park

We're less than two months from playoffs and these two teams both have something to play for. The Cubs are currently on top of the NL Central, but they're only two games ahead of the Brewers. The Buccos are still trying to make up some ground and secure a wild card spot for October.

This team has won 16 out of their last 20, why?



"Because we're good."#RaiseIt pic.twitter.com/PxxGBTnw1S — Pirates (@Pirates) August 1, 2018

Friday, 7 p.m. - KeyBank Pavilion

The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town. Featuring special guest Turnpike Troubadours, and Tenille Townes.

Thursday, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Friday noon to 9 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. - Liberty Ave., Bloomfield

Little Italy Days started in 2002 to celebrate Bloomfield’s Italian heritage, and create a destination spot for Italian-themed entertainment and food. The event has grown through the years and is now lasts four days.

Sunday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Heinz Field

Steelers Legends Larry Brown, Jon Kolb, Chris Hoke, Shaun Suisham, Mike Logan and Louis Lipps will be available from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm for a Meet and Greet photo opportunity. The entire 2018 team will be introduced out of the player tunnel before things heat up on the field for a night chalked full of entertainment.

We're less than two weeks away from #FamilyFest at @heinzfield! Join us for a great night with the whole family.



👉 https://t.co/BTWmOKHUjH pic.twitter.com/uSMoaPWtfx — SteelersNationUnite (@SteelersUnite) August 8, 2018

Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., various Giant Eagle locations

Join Channel 11 and our 11 Cares partners to give back this year by filling school buses with supplies to help those in need. Find a list of Giant Eagle locations where donations are being accepted here, and click here to see what supplies are needed.

Friday, 7:30 p.m. - South Park Amphitheatre

BNY Mellon Jazz presents Jean Luc Ponty with special guest Lyndsey Smith

Sunday, 7:30 p.m. - Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Friday, Sunset - Arsenal Park

A Wrinkle in Time

Saturday, Sunset - Grandview Park

A Wrinkle in Time

Saturday, Sunset - Riverview Park

Black Panther

Sunday, Sunset - Schenley Plaza

Descendants 2

There's so much to do and so much to see in your parks this month! Check out our short and snappy monthly e-newsletter for some of the highlights: https://t.co/7PGXhmuxeN pic.twitter.com/CzfJSxYBHX — Pittsburgh Parks (@pittsburghparks) August 8, 2018

