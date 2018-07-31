  • Supplies we're seeking for 11 Cares: Pack the Bus

    Updated:

    Here is what we’re collecting for 11 Cares: Pack the Bus. We’re happy to accept whatever you can donate!

    HIGHEST-IMPACT DONATIONS:

    • Notebooks (1 subject/composition)
    • Copy Paper (reams of 500 sheets, 8.5 x 11, white)
    • Two-pocket folders (9 x 11.5")
    • Dry-erase makers
    • Disinfecting wipes

    SCHOOLS ALWAYS NEED:

    • Washable markers (8-, 10-packs)
    • Crayons (24-packs) 
    • Construction paper
    • Filler paper (3-hole punched and lined)
    • Glue sticks
    • Glue bottles (4 oz.)
    • Pencils (#2)
    • Pens
    • Scissors
    • Clear tape rolls (for standard dispensers)
    • Erasers (cap, beveled and dry-erase)
    • Pencil sharpeners (non-electric)
    • Boxes of tissues
    • Toothpaste
    • Toothbrushes
    • T-shirts (short-sleeved)
    • Desk Organizers (plastic/metal/wood)
    • Rolls of paper towels
    • Hand sanitizer (alcohol-free)
    • First aid supplies
     

