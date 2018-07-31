Here is what we’re collecting for 11 Cares: Pack the Bus. We’re happy to accept whatever you can donate!
HIGHEST-IMPACT DONATIONS:
- Notebooks (1 subject/composition)
- Copy Paper (reams of 500 sheets, 8.5 x 11, white)
- Two-pocket folders (9 x 11.5")
- Dry-erase makers
- Disinfecting wipes
SCHOOLS ALWAYS NEED:
- Washable markers (8-, 10-packs)
- Crayons (24-packs)
- Construction paper
- Filler paper (3-hole punched and lined)
- Glue sticks
- Glue bottles (4 oz.)
- Pencils (#2)
- Pens
- Scissors
- Clear tape rolls (for standard dispensers)
- Erasers (cap, beveled and dry-erase)
- Pencil sharpeners (non-electric)
- Boxes of tissues
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- T-shirts (short-sleeved)
- Desk Organizers (plastic/metal/wood)
- Rolls of paper towels
- Hand sanitizer (alcohol-free)
- First aid supplies
