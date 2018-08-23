PITTSBURGH - There's a whole lot going on in and around Pittsburgh this weekend including free jazz music downtown, celebrating the origins of the banana split and learning about 30+ local breweries.
FindHer - Women's History Scavenger Hunt
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Downtown
FindHer, the Pittsburgh Women's Scavenger Hunt, will be a competition for the enjoyment and education of the participants with prizes and recognition. Scavenger Hunt teams or individuals will race across Downtown Pittsburgh finding hidden objects, historical markers, public art and even current women leaders who will reveal answers to clues! The day will conclude with a series of vignettes and a chance to mingle with people who share a love of history.
Rock Reggae and Relief Festival
Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. - Forbes Avenue between Market Square & Wood Street.
All-day Caribbean-inspired block party and music festival features a line up of national and local talent. Rock, Reggae and Relief will donate proceeds from this event to continued disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico as well as local causes.
A little over a week before Rock, Reggae and Relief and we couldn’t be more excited. Did you get your tickets? Register now at https://t.co/NlfVvu6qyW. pic.twitter.com/hM2MO6Nmtt— Rock, Reggae & Relief (@rrrpgh) August 16, 2018
Piano Day Pittsburgh
Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. - Heinz Hall, Market Square, Katz Plaza
Piano Day Pittsburgh is an all-day, all-volunteer celebration of the piano and our city’s rich musical heritage and future. Piano Day is a unique celebration with piano performances throughout the Cultural District. The event will feature three concert-grade instruments, all of which will be open to play.
Pittsburgh Steelers home game
Saturday, 4 p.m. - Heinz Field
Week 3 of the preseason is when we finally get a look at what the starting lineup for the Steelers will be this season, and Pittsburghers get to see it at home against the Titans. One notable exception will be Le'Veon Bell, who has still not signed the franchise tag deal from the team. Otherwise, Ben Roethlisberger is back from undergoing concussion testing and said he's ready to take the field.
Ben Roethlisberger said he is looking forward to playing this week, that he didn't sustain a concussion when he was hit in the head in practice, and a whole lot more.— Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) August 21, 2018
More from Ben: https://t.co/OMvdDXdFii pic.twitter.com/tokn5CjxRK
Alloy Pittsburgh 2018 Opening
Saturday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Carrie Blast Furnace
Nine regional artists conclude a summer‐long project to reimagine the Carrie Furnaces National Historic Landmark through contemporary art and critical dialogue. The artists will reveal their completed site‐based artworks in a public reception on August 25th, 2018 from 1-4pm. All artwork will remain on display through September 29th, 2018. Admission is $10 in advance or $15 at the door and includes access to the Carrie Furnace grounds, nine Alloy Pittsburgh artist installations and complimentary light refreshments.
Great American Banana Split Celebration 2018
All weekend - Downtown Latrobe
It's going to be ONE SWEET WEEKEND in Latrobe as we celebrate the birthplace of the banana split with music, food, 5k run, fun run, vendors and activities. Top it all off with an authentic banana split!
Hookstown Fair
Through Saturday, Hookstown Fair Grounds
The 72nd annual end-of-summer country fair in Hookstown, PA. Attractions include live music, tractor pulls, amusement rides, motocross, rodeo, elephants, farm animal judging and more.
>>>Hookstown Fair junior rodeo: How long can these kids ride sheep?
Jason Aldean High Noon Neon Tour
Friday, 7:30 p.m. - KeyBank Pavillion
Another weekend, another massive country show! Jason Aldean is coming to Burgettstown with Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina.
#TourTuesday 🖐 if you've been to a show! 👊 if we'll be seeing you later this summer.— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) August 21, 2018
Get tickets to the #HighNoonNeonTour now here: https://t.co/Jc8mK7nOeG pic.twitter.com/bbnTXVq1gG
Pittsburgh Brewery Guide Release Party
Friday, 6 p.m. - Nova Place
The Pittsburgh Brewery Guide is comprised of 30 tightly knit breweries in Allegheny County, each of them unique in their own way. Tickets for the launch party are $55 and include the first edition of the Pittsburgh Brewery Guide, a souvenir tasting glass, a pour of 10 exclusive collaboration beers, and a limited edition Pittsburgh Brewery Guild glass. In addition to trying the collaboration beers, three food trucks will be onsite, along with a DJ, and additional Pittsburgh Brewery Guide swag for purchase.
This is not a beer fest. This is Pittsburgh beer event of the year!— Grist House (@GristHouse) August 15, 2018
Tickets---> https://t.co/V7iVXVAXDb pic.twitter.com/UrzuT5c3Rl
Summer Concert Series
Friday, 7:30 p.m. - South Park Amphitheatre
Shawn Mullins with special guest Northern Gold
Sunday, 7:30 p.m. - Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater
Sinkane
Cinema in the Park
Friday, Sunset - Arsenal Park
Descendants 2
Saturday, Sunset - Grandview Park
Descendants 2
Saturday, Sunset - Riverview Park
Spider-Man Homecoming
Sunday, Sunset - Schenley Plaza
Sherlock Gnomes
There's so much to do and so much to see in your parks this month! Check out our short and snappy monthly e-newsletter for some of the highlights: https://t.co/7PGXhmuxeN pic.twitter.com/CzfJSxYBHX— Pittsburgh Parks (@pittsburghparks) August 8, 2018
