    PITTSBURGH - There's a whole lot going on in and around Pittsburgh this weekend including free jazz music downtown, celebrating the origins of the banana split and learning about 30+ local breweries.

    FindHer - Women's History Scavenger Hunt

    Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Downtown

    FindHer, the Pittsburgh Women's Scavenger Hunt, will be a competition for the enjoyment and education of the participants with prizes and recognition. Scavenger Hunt teams or individuals will race across Downtown Pittsburgh finding hidden objects, historical markers, public art and even current women leaders who will reveal answers to clues! The day will conclude with a series of vignettes and a chance to mingle with people who share a love of history.

    Rock Reggae and Relief Festival

    Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. - Forbes Avenue between Market Square & Wood Street.

    All-day Caribbean-inspired block party and music festival features a line up of national and local talent. Rock, Reggae and Relief will donate proceeds from this event to continued disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico as well as local causes.

    Piano Day Pittsburgh

    Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. - Heinz Hall, Market Square, Katz Plaza

    Piano Day Pittsburgh is an all-day, all-volunteer celebration of the piano and our city’s rich musical heritage and future. Piano Day is a unique celebration with piano performances throughout the Cultural District. The event will feature three concert-grade instruments, all of which will be open to play. 

    Pittsburgh Steelers home game

    Saturday, 4 p.m. - Heinz Field

    Week 3 of the preseason is when we finally get a look at what the starting lineup for the Steelers will be this season, and Pittsburghers get to see it at home against the Titans. One notable exception will be Le'Veon Bell, who has still not signed the franchise tag deal from the team. Otherwise, Ben Roethlisberger is back from undergoing concussion testing and said he's ready to take the field.

    Alloy Pittsburgh 2018 Opening

    Saturday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Carrie Blast Furnace

    Nine regional artists conclude a summer‐long project to reimagine the Carrie Furnaces National Historic Landmark through contemporary art and critical dialogue.  The artists will reveal their completed site‐based artworks in a public reception on August 25th, 2018 from 1-4pm.  All artwork will remain on display through September 29th, 2018.  Admission is $10 in advance or $15 at the door and includes access to the Carrie Furnace grounds, nine Alloy Pittsburgh artist installations and complimentary light refreshments.

    Great American Banana Split Celebration 2018

    All weekend - Downtown Latrobe

    It's going to be ONE SWEET WEEKEND in Latrobe as we celebrate the birthplace of the banana split with music, food, 5k run, fun run, vendors and activities. Top it all off with an authentic banana split!

    Hookstown Fair

    Through Saturday, Hookstown Fair Grounds

    The 72nd annual end-of-summer country fair in Hookstown, PA. Attractions include live music, tractor pulls, amusement rides, motocross, rodeo, elephants, farm animal judging and more.

    Jason Aldean High Noon Neon Tour

    Friday, 7:30 p.m. - KeyBank Pavillion

    Another weekend, another massive country show! Jason Aldean is coming to Burgettstown with Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina.

    Pittsburgh Brewery Guide Release Party

    Friday, 6 p.m. - Nova Place

    The Pittsburgh Brewery Guide is comprised of 30 tightly knit breweries in Allegheny County, each of them unique in their own way. Tickets for the launch party are $55 and include the first edition of the Pittsburgh Brewery Guide, a souvenir tasting glass, a pour of 10 exclusive collaboration beers, and a limited edition Pittsburgh Brewery Guild glass. In addition to trying the collaboration beers, three food trucks will be onsite, along with a DJ, and additional Pittsburgh Brewery Guide swag for purchase. 

    Summer Concert Series

    Friday, 7:30 p.m. - South Park Amphitheatre

    Shawn Mullins with special guest Northern Gold

    Sunday, 7:30 p.m. - Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater

    Sinkane

    Cinema in the Park

    Friday, Sunset - Arsenal Park

    Descendants 2

    Saturday, Sunset - Grandview Park

    Descendants 2

    Saturday, Sunset - Riverview Park

    Spider-Man Homecoming

    Sunday, Sunset - Schenley Plaza

    Sherlock Gnomes

