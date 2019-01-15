0 11 things to know about this weekend's potential winter storm

PITTSBURGH - A lot can change in a few days, but right now there is a chance that Pittsburgh sees its first major snowfall of the season this weekend. With more than five days to go, there’s a lot that can change.

Pittsburgh’s Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper is already looking ahead to it though and put together these 11 things you need to know.

1. The ingredients will be in place for a weekend storm. Cold arctic air will lock in late week as a storm moves from the west coast, through the central plains to the east coast.

2. The storm will bring about 36 hours of precipitation (rain, wintry mix, snow) to our area Saturday into Sunday.

3. Major impacts and hazardous travel will be possible between I-70 and I-80, including Pittsburgh, Washington, Greensburg and Butler. Highway and air travel could be disrupted.

4. The track of the storm will determine what you get. A northern track will bring more warm air and less snow, a southern track will mean more snow.

5. This is a very complicated system and, as little as a 50-mile shift in the storm track could make a big difference in what you see.

6. It could rain in Washington County and snow several inches in Butler. If the rain/snow line shifts north or south, the forecast will change.

7. The storm could bring the biggest 24-hour snow accumulation for parts of the area since we shoveled 8.7" on March 21, 2018.

8. The storm could bring heavy, wet snow that is hard to shovel. Plan now by checking your snow removal supplies, including ice melting products. Plan to check on elderly neighbors who may have trouble shoveling snow. Plan to check on pets and limit their time outdoors during cold weather.

9. Winter Storm Watches and Warnings could be issued by the National Weather Service later this week.

WINTER STORM WATCH = 6" snowfall in 12 hours or 8" snowfall in 24 hours POSSIBLE

WINTER STORM WARNING = 6" snowfall in 12 hours or 8" snowfall in 24 hours IMMINENT

10. Pittsburgh averages snowfall:

5" or more twice a year

8" to 12" every two years

13"to 15" once every 5 years

16" or more once every 15 years

11: THE FORECAST WILL CHANGE. CHECK BACK OFTEN FOR UPDATES.

The storm system is still developing, and Severe Weather Team 11 meteorologists will be tracking this system around the clock, bringing you the latest breakdown of when this system will impact your plans and what you will get.

