PITTSBURGH - Twelve barges broke loose early Monday morning along the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh, forcing the closure of several bridges in the city, officials said.

The United States Coast Guard said the barges, which were carrying coal, broke loose after a towboat hit the Liberty Bridge about 4:30 a.m.

The West End, McKees Rocks, Fort Pitt, Liberty and Smithfield Street bridges were closed, but they have since reopened.

“Anytime barges break free and they're loaded, that means they're heavier. That means they can do a little more damage when they hit things,” Lt. Shawn Simeral, of the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Pittsburgh, said.

All 12 of the barges have been accounted for, the Coast Guard said. As of 10:30 a.m., two of the barges -- one of which partially submerged -- were not secured, but they were resting at the base of the Smithfield Street Bridge.

Here’s a look at one of the barges resting against bridge. Shooting this from our south side ground level perspective @WPXI pic.twitter.com/FFCDYUy27a — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 21, 2019

Bridge inspection crews worked to determine whether any of the bridges sustained damage before reopening them, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials said.

According to the Port Authority of Allegheny County, the Panhandle Bridge took a direct hit from one of the loose barges. The bridge reopened after a contractor inspected it to determine whether it was safe to use for light rail service, which had been suspended.

Our engineers have determined that the Panhandle Bridge did, indeed, take a direct hit from a loose barge. We’re having a contractor come out now to tell us if it’s safe to use for the rail system. Again, safety is our #1 concern. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) January 21, 2019

The Glenwood, Birmingham, Hot Metal, South 10th Street and Interstate 79 Neville Island bridges remained open Monday morning and were able to be used as alternate routes for drivers, according to PennDOT.

However, bumper-to-bumper traffic was still a problem. East Carson Street was backed up for miles, and traffic was at a crawl along Interstate 376 for hours.

