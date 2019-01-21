  • 1 person taken to hospital following salt truck crash in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - One person has been transported to the hospital after a salt truck overturned in Pittsburgh.

    The crash happened on Litchfield Street in Pittsburgh's Chartiers neighborhood around 12:45 p.m.

    From Chopper 11 over the scene, the road that the truck was on appeared to have a layer of snow on the surface.

    Channel 11's Damany Lewis has learned that the driver was trapped inside the truck for a short time, but he was rescued.

