PITTSBURGH - One person has been transported to the hospital after a salt truck overturned in Pittsburgh.
Download the WPXI News App for the latest details on this breaking story.
The crash happened on Litchfield Street in Pittsburgh's Chartiers neighborhood around 12:45 p.m.
From Chopper 11 over the scene, the road that the truck was on appeared to have a layer of snow on the surface.
Channel 11's Damany Lewis has learned that the driver was trapped inside the truck for a short time, but he was rescued.
#BREAKING NEWs: 1 person taken to hospital following salt truck rollover in Pittsburgh. https://t.co/jg96CtAhSw pic.twitter.com/Q4SbjjffkM— WPXI (@WPXI) January 21, 2019
This is a breaking story. WPXI has a crew going on the ground and we will have the latest details on 11 News at 5.
RELATED:
- Bitter cold temps sticking around as strong winds continue through the day
- Photos: Massive winter storm hits Midwest and Northeast
- VIDEO: Sinking barge by Smithfield Street Bridge
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}