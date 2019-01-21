  • Police, EMS on scene of rollover crash; injuries reported

    BALDWIN, Pa. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in Baldwin.

    According to a tweet from Allegheny County, the crash is at the intersection of Prospect Road and Streets Run Road.

    There are injuries, according to the tweet, but it's unclear to what extent. 

    The department of public works has also been notified for road conditions.

    This is a breaking story. We have a crew headed to the scene working to learn more, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

