BALDWIN, Pa. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in Baldwin.
According to a tweet from Allegheny County, the crash is at the intersection of Prospect Road and Streets Run Road.
Baldwin Borough: Vehicle crash - Fire, Police and EMS on scene of a vehicle rollover with injuries - Prospect Road and Streets Run Road. DPW also notified for road conditions.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 21, 2019
There are injuries, according to the tweet, but it's unclear to what extent.
The department of public works has also been notified for road conditions.
This is a breaking story. We have a crew headed to the scene working to learn more, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
