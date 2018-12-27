McKEESPORT, Pa. - A 12-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet on the side of his face Wednesday night in McKeesport, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
The incident was reported about 8:30 p.m. on Manor Avenue, according to TribLIVE.
Further information was not immediately available.No red car was found, police said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}