  • 12-year-old starts foundation to help kids after mother diagnosed with cancer

    Updated:

    Jaden Persuad is making a difference in the world, one stuffed animal at a time.

    The 12-year-old delivered the plush pets to patients at UPMC Children's Hospital in Lawrenceville on Wednesday.

    He's doing it as he copes with his own hardship.

    For more information on Jaden Reacts, visit his Facebook page.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories