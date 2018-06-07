  • 15-year-old boy with autism missing

    McKEESPORT, Pa. - The McKeesport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 15-year-old boy who has autism.

    Juan Argudin was last seen wearing black pants, a blue Timberland hoodie and orange work gloves.

    Police said Argudin is off his medication and is considered endangered. He is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weights 120 pounds.

    Anyone with information on Argudin’s whereabouts is asked to call the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or 911.

