MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. - An explosion Thursday morning in Marshall County, West Virginia, sent a ball of fire shooting into the sky.
WTOV-TV in Steubenville, Ohio, reported the pipeline explosion happened shortly before 4:30 a.m.
“It sounded like a freight train coming through, or a tornado, and the sky lit up bright orange, and then I got up and looked out the window and flames were shooting I don’t know how far into the sky,” Tina Heath-Chaplin, of Moundsville, told Channel 11 News.
People reported seeing flames from as far away as Washington County.
The explosion and fire occurred in a TransCanada pipeline, according to WTOV-TV.
No injuries have been reported.
