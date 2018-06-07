  • Pipeline explosion sends ball of fire into air in W. Va.; visible from Washington Co.

    Updated:

    MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. - An explosion Thursday morning in Marshall County, West Virginia, sent a ball of fire shooting into the sky.

    WTOV-TV in Steubenville, Ohio, reported the pipeline explosion happened shortly before 4:30 a.m.

    “It sounded like a freight train coming through, or a tornado, and the sky lit up bright orange, and then I got up and looked out the window and flames were shooting I don’t know how far into the sky,” Tina Heath-Chaplin, of Moundsville, told Channel 11 News.

    People reported seeing flames from as far away as Washington County.

    The explosion and fire occurred in a TransCanada pipeline, according to WTOV-TV.

    No injuries have been reported.

