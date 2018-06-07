United Parcel Service union workers across the country have voted in favor of a potential strike.
The Teamsters Local 249 president in Pittsburgh said there is a culture of bullying, and that sticking points include pay, a critical pension fund and a lack of full-time employment.
We’re learning more about the frustrations of UPS employees on Channel 11 Morning News.
“UPS refuses to provide more full-time jobs, forcing the current full-time employees to work mandated overtime, all while being consistently harassed to deliver more packages in less time,” Teamsters Local 249 President Kevin Schmitt said in a statement to Channel 11 News.
When it comes to pay, Schmitt said nearly 60 percent of employees in western Pennsylvania are part-time, receiving $10 per hour as a starting wage, with no healthcare for the year.
While union workers have voted in favor of a strike, it hasn’t come to the point that they’ll be hitting the picket lines just yet.
“This does not mean a strike is imminent. The reality is that UPS and the Teamsters have already reached tentative agreements, subject to ratification, on a wide variety of non-economic issues,” a statement from UPS said.
