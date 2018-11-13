  • 15-year-old girl shot when bullet goes through apartment wall

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A 15-year-old girl was shot in the legs early Thursday morning when a bullet went through the wall of a Spring Hill apartment, authorities said.

    The shooting was reported about 5:30 a.m. on Rhine Place.

    WPXI's Mike Holden went back to the neighborhood where the 15-year-old girl was shot. He’s talking with people who live there and checking with police for the latest in the investigation for Channel 11 News at Noon.

    Investigators said the bullet went into the girl's apartment wall and hit her. She was rushed to a local hospital where she's listed in stable condition, according to police. 

    Police are still investigating who fired the shot. 

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News AppYou can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories