15-year-old girl shot when bullet goes through apartment wall

PITTSBURGH - A 15-year-old girl was shot in the legs early Thursday morning when a bullet went through the wall of a Spring Hill apartment, authorities said.
The shooting was reported about 5:30 a.m. on Rhine Place.
Parents demanding answers in shooting of 15-year-old girl.... “I really think that it’s sad that she gets shot this early in the morning. She didn’t even get to go go school!” @WPXI pic.twitter.com/8w56jJNBmL— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 13, 2018
WPXI's Mike Holden went back to the neighborhood where the 15-year-old girl was shot. He’s talking with people who live there and checking with police for the latest in the investigation for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Investigators said the bullet went into the girl's apartment wall and hit her. She was rushed to a local hospital where she's listed in stable condition, according to police.
Police are still investigating who fired the shot.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man's body found on side of road after reports of gunshots
- Water heaters recalled due to fire hazard
- McCandless police chief among officers suspended pending investigation
- VIDEO: Influenza isn't only respiratory virus causing concern in Pittsburgh
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}