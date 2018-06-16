  • 15-year-old killed, another teen injured in Duquesne double shooting

    Updated:

    One teen is dead and another is injured after a double shooting in Duquesne early Saturday morning.

    Police responded to several calls reporting shots fired near Catherine Street around 1:18 a.m., police said.

    There, they found a white Chevrolet Impala crashed into a telephone pole on Newford Alley, with a 15-year-old shot in the backseat, police said.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police said they found a 17-year-old nearby who was also shot. It was determined he was driving the car. He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

    Police believe there were several other people in the car during the shooting, but fled when first responders arrived.

    The car had been reported stolen two days prior to the shooting, according to police.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

