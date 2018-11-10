  • 16-year-old girl shot in leg, in critical condition

    SWISSVALE, Pa. - A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in the leg early Saturday morning in Swissvale.

    Police responded to the 2700 block of Woodstock Avenue around 12:20 a.m., according to investigators.

    The victim was taken to a local trauma center.

    There were initial reports that the victim had also been run over by a vehicle, but police determined that to be false.

    Allegheny County police homicide unit is investigating.

