16-year-old girl shot in leg, in critical condition

SWISSVALE, Pa. - A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in the leg early Saturday morning in Swissvale.
Police responded to the 2700 block of Woodstock Avenue around 12:20 a.m., according to investigators.
The victim was taken to a local trauma center.
There were initial reports that the victim had also been run over by a vehicle, but police determined that to be false.
Allegheny County police homicide unit is investigating.
