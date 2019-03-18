BETHEL PARK, Pa. - An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting threat made against Bethel Park High School, district officials said.
In a letter to parents, the school district said the Bethel Park Police Department on Saturday was made aware of an online post that threatened the high school. The threat was for Monday.
Police identified the man suspected of being responsible for the threat as Xavier Cisneros.
Channel 11’s Cara Sapida is working to learn if Cisneros is a student or former Bethel Park student, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
According to a criminal complaint, Cisneros claimed he would send a SWAT team to the school on March 11 and that a shooting was planned for March 18.
Police say he also posted similar threats on message boards online which caught the attention of the FBI.
Xavier Cisneros arrested for threatening to shoot up Bethel Park High School.— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) March 18, 2019
-Claimed he would send a SWAT team to the school on March 11th to teach them a lesson
- planning a shooting on March 18th and ‘stop me if you can’ pic.twitter.com/6S2jqPkUcP
Additional police were present at the high school Monday.
