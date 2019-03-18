  • 18-year-old arrested for shooting threat against Bethel Park HS

    Updated:

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting threat made against Bethel Park High School, district officials said.

    In a letter to parents, the school district said the Bethel Park Police Department on Saturday was made aware of an online post that threatened the high school. The threat was for Monday.

    Related Headlines

    Police identified the man suspected of being responsible for the threat as Xavier Cisneros.

    Channel 11’s Cara Sapida is working to learn if Cisneros is a student or former Bethel Park student, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    According to a criminal complaint, Cisneros claimed he would send a SWAT team to the school on March 11 and that a shooting was planned for March 18.

    Police say he also posted similar threats on message boards online which caught the attention of the FBI.

    Additional police were present at the high school Monday.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories