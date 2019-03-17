Jelly Belly creator releases line of CBD-infused jelly beans

LOS ANGELES - The man known for creating the Jelly Belly jelly bean has released his own line of jelly bean marijuana edibles.
David Klein, who created the Jelly Belly brand in 1976, left the brand in 1980, when the then-named Herman Goelitz Candy Co. bought the rights to the name of his creation for $10,000 a month for 20 years. The company changed its name to the Jelly Belly Company in 2001.
Now, Klein has his sights set on edibles. In addition to two other existing companies, he launched Spectrum Confections, which has released -- and sold out of -- CBD-infused jelly beans.
“The jelly bean is perfect for the proper dosage (of CBD),” Klein told Cannabis Aficionado. “We are putting 10 ml in each. If people want a small dose, they eat one. If they want 20 ml, they can eat two,” and so on. “They can decide what their proper dosage is.”
Although Klein didn’t make health claims about his new product, he says the candy can help people.
The jelly beans come in 38 different flavors and sweet, sour and sugar-free varieties.
