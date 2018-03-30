0 2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash involving 5 vehicles on I-79 identified

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - Two drivers were killed Friday morning in a multi-vehicle crash that closed southbound Interstate 79 in Franklin Park for hours, police said.

The crash involving five vehicles, including a water truck, was reported about 3 a.m. and was caused by a woman driving the wrong way, investigators said. She crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Police said the woman and the man driving the vehicle she hit head-on both died. Officials identified the woman as 31-year-old Brandy Lamison and the man as 20-year-old Justin Bowser.

Justin Bowser and Brandy Lamison

One other person was hurt, but their injuries were minor, officials said.

The van driven by Lamison was badly damaged and investigators are still working to determine why she was driving the wrong way.

“That would be part of the investigation, maybe through interviews of family members, friends to find out where she was prior to this crash,” Trooper Melinda Bondarenka said.

All lanes of southbound I-79 were shut down just south of the split with the Parkway North until shortly before 8:30 a.m. Traffic was detoured onto southbound I-279.

