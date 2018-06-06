  • 2 indicted for human trafficking underage girl

    CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A federal indictment has been filed in a local human trafficking case.

    The underage girl was allegedly sold for sex.

    Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m., what the other person now indicted in the case is accused of doing.

    Two people responsible have been federally indicted by a grand jury for human trafficking.

    Oscar Carter was arrested as part of a prostitution sting at a Cranberry Township hotel back in March and was charged with trafficking an underage girl.

    Channel 11 has learned from the indictment that investigators believe he wasn't working alone.

