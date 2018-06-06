2 indicted for human trafficking underage girl

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A federal indictment has been filed in a local human trafficking case.
The underage girl was allegedly sold for sex.
what the other person now indicted in the case is accused of doing.
Two people responsible have been federally indicted by a grand jury for human trafficking.
Oscar Carter was arrested as part of a prostitution sting at a Cranberry Township hotel back in March and was charged with trafficking an underage girl.
Channel 11 has learned from the indictment that investigators believe he wasn't working alone.
