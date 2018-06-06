PITTSBURGH - A man arrested Tuesday for shooting a driver on Route 65 in April has also been charged with killing a man over the weekend, police said.
James Glenn, 29, was taken into custody at his home in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood in connection with the shooting of a man who was driving on Route 65 on April 9. The wounded 27-year-old victim then crashed his vehicle near the West End Bridge.
The victim was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his neck, officials said. He now uses a wheelchair.
Over the weekend, detectives noticed the same Chevrolet Impala from the Route 65 shooting near the scene of a deadly shooting in Sheraden, police said.
MuJahid Hanif was found shot to death Saturday on Hillsboro Street. Glenn is charged with homicide in his death, according to a criminal complaint.
Charges against Glenn in the Route 65 shooting include attempted homicide.
Police said Glenn confessed to both shootings.
