IHOP announces it's changing its iconic name

Next week, The International House of Pancakes or “IHOP” is officially changing its name.
The restaurant tweeted Monday that it is flipping its name to "IHOB.
For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT— IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018
People are wondering if the "B" stands for bacon, biscuits or breakfast.
IHOP’s communications director had a clue, saying “we are serious about the quality of food and our menu, and the name change reflects that.”
