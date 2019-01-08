EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Two people, including a child, were transported to a hospital Monday night following a crash on Route 30 in East Pittsburgh.
The two-vehicle crash happened in the 900 block of Ardmore Boulevard around 7 p.m., according to police.
Police said a woman had pulled over her car in the right lane. The car had broken down.
There were to children inside the car, according to police.
Investigators believe she was putting gas in the car and was behind it when another car struck her and her car.
The woman is in the hospital with major injuries. One of the children was taken to a hospital, too.
The road was closed for a few hours in both directions between Electric Avenue and the Westinghouse Bridge.
Investigators don't believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
