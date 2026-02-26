Ollie’s in Greensburg closed due to rodent, insect infestation

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A sign on the door at this Ollie’s in Greensburg says it’s closed due to an insect and rodent infestation.

Nichole Gunderson took a video while shopping inside the discount store that shows a mouse running through bags of food.

“I know they are little, but it was so icky,” said Gunderson. “They are all over the food and going crazy. We could hear scratching, and there was poop everywhere. It was so gross. ”

Gunderson said she quickly returned all her food items and left with only a plastic litter box.

“We got litter boxes because those can be scrubbed with bleach. And that’s what we did when we got home, we scrubbed those things with bleach,” said Gunderson.

A second sign on the front door says, “The facility is unsafe and its occupancy has been prohibited by the code official.”

Channel 11 reached out to Ollies and the company said, “We are working with local authorities and expect the store to be open soon.”

Still, several people were seen going up to the door, shocked to find it closed.

“They sell all kinds of rodent control devices, which I find odd because they have rats, apparently,” said customer Chris Zupo.

Channel 11 also received a Facebook message from a man saying he encountered several mice when buying flooring from the store.

“The mice flew out of a roll of carpet I had to move to get the laminate flooring I was buying. When they started coming out of the carpet, I was just kind of stuck and had to hope they didn’t go up my pant leg,” Scott Dixon said.

Gunderson said she hadn’t gone back to the store since taking the video.

“I didn’t know who to report it to, but I’m glad someone did,” Gunderson said.

Channel 11 followed up with Ollie’s to see if they had a specific date to reopen, but have yet to hear back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group