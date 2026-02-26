‘Significant’ crash shuts down road in Indiana County, DA says

WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A “significant” crash has shut down a roadway in Indiana County.

Indiana County District Attorney Robert F Manzi, Jr. said the crash is in the area of Route 22 and Mount Tabor Road in West Wheatfield Township.

Manzi is advising drivers to use a different route because the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

We have a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

