Driver accused of hitting, killing 11-year-old girl with car sentenced to 3-6 months for DUI

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Natrona Heights man will spend three to six months behind bars for his role in the death of an 11-year-old girl.

Roxanne Bonnoni was hit by a car while crossing the road near her home in Harrison Township in August of 2024.

On Wednesday, the man charged in connection to the deadly accident received a sentence of 3-6 months behind bars.

Rich Pierce spoke with the Bonnonis’ lawyer and their neighbor to get their thoughts on the sentence. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for their response.

