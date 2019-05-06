HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people were killed and a third was critically injured in a crash Sunday night in Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
The single-vehicle crash happened about 8:30 p.m. on Baughman Hollow Road.
We’re working to learn more about the crash and the victims for Channel 11 Morning News.
Investigators said the driver of the car failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road and struck a tree. The car came to a stop along the road after it rolled over.
Police said the driver died at the scene and one of the passengers later died from her injuries. A second passenger was last listed in critical condition.
