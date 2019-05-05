  • Pa. mother to be briefly reunited with kidnapped daughter

    A Pennsylvania woman will learn Monday whether her 4-year-old daughter, who was kidnapped, can return home.

    Gemma Moates was taken last month from her family's home in Franklin County.

    She was found a few hours later, two miles away on the side of a road. The girl had been bound with tape and locked in a box.

    "To be able to look at her and tape her up just makes me sick," said Stephanie Moates, her mother.

    County law requires kidnap victims to stay with Children and Youth Services until the abductor is caught.

    Police have now arrested a suspect, so her mother will go to court Monday to find out when she can take her daughter home for good.

