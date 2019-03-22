  • 2 local pharmacies back open after being raided by FBI, DEA

    A chain of pharmacies that closed for two days after federal search warrants were executed have reopened.

    In a statement, the United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania said the search at the Prescription Center Plus stores in South Park and Eighty-Four was part of an ongoing investigation.

    A pharmacist told Channel 11’s Erin Clarke the pharmacies are open for now with some limitations. She’ll have a complete report tonight on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

