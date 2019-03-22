WORTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Flames tore through a home and sent smoke pouring from the roof Friday morning in Butler County.
Firefighters were called about 6 a.m. to West Park Road in Worth Township, emergency dispatchers said.
Channel 11’s Lindsay Ward is working to find out how the fire started -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Significant damage done to home on West Park Road after early morning fire @WPXI pic.twitter.com/V2Db2pGhDs— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) March 22, 2019
Neighbors said the couple who lives in the home were not there when the fire started.
BREAKING— house fire along West Park Road in Butler Co. Smoke pouring from the roof. Crews have this road closed. Neighbors tell us the couple who lives here were not home when fire started— they were already at work. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/icz9i3Sm8L— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) March 22, 2019
