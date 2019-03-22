  • Flames, smoke spread through home in Butler County

    WORTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Flames tore through a home and sent smoke pouring from the roof Friday morning in Butler County.

    Firefighters were called about 6 a.m. to West Park Road in Worth Township, emergency dispatchers said.

    Neighbors said the couple who lives in the home were not there when the fire started.

