TRAFFORD, Pa. - Two men were apparently burned while trying to steal copper in Trafford, emergency dispatchers said Monday morning.
A spokesperson for Duquesne Light said the incident happened at a substation at the Trafford Commerce Center.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is working to learn more about the incident and how badly the men were injured for Channel 11 News at Noon.
The men were dropped off at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
Further information was not immediately available.
TRENDING NOW:
- Arkansas man beats heat, uses car to mow his lawn
- Husky goes on ‘killing spree' in Utah, owner facing charges
- Brother of suspect in death, dismemberment case speaks out
- VIDEO: 'Reduction in unruly and illegal behavior' from previous years of Kenny Chesney concert
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}