0 2 men facing charges in connection with sex trafficking case

EAST MCKEESPORT, Pa. - At least two men are facing charges in connection with a sex trafficking case.

Investigators said the victim is a 13-year-old girl.

The teenager told investigators her friend handed her over to a 19-year-old for sex in the parking lot of a Rite Aid store in East McKeesport.

The girl, whose identity is being withheld, said Lavelle Dinkins, of North Carolina, used her phone to set up dates on the Plenty of Fish dating app.

One of those dates was set up with 19-year-old Elijah Clark, of Pittsburgh, on the evening of April 16.

According to the criminal complaint, Clark took the girl to an apartment on the Northside where he had sex with her, even though she says she told him she was 13 and didn't want to.

Clark reportedly brought the girl back to the Rite Aid store.

The criminal complaint goes on to describe another date on or around the same day that was also set up through the Plenty of Fish app and ended in a sexual encounter in which the young girl said again she told the man how old she was and expressed not wanting to have sex.

That man was only identified as “Kayne.”

