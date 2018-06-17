A prospect for the Pittsburgh Penguins is in the hospital after an "incident" in Canada.
According to a statement released by Jordy Bellerive's WHL team, the Lethbridge Hurricanes, he and two other teammates were hurt.
One of the players is in critical condition, though, according to a statement from the Pittsburgh Penguins, it doesn't appear to be Bellerive.
The Penguins have been in direct contact with prospect forward Jordy Bellerive since he was injured in an incident last night. Assistant GM Bill Guerin has spoken with Bellerive, who is in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery. Details: https://t.co/WFnUfQRxVF pic.twitter.com/JF0T47e4Md— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 17, 2018
"The Pittsburgh Penguins have been in direct contact with prospect forward Jordy Bellerive since he was injured in an incident on Saturday night. Assistant general manager Bill Guerin has spoken with Bellerive, who is in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery," a tweet said.
According to our sports partners at DK Pittsburgh Sports, the three were hurt in a fire while attending a bachelor party.
Bellerive, 19, was signed to a three-year entry-level contract last year by the Penguins, according to DK Pittsburgh Sports.
