Two men appeared before a judge on Wednesday and pleaded guilty in connection with the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver in East Liberty.
D’Ambrosse Garland pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy and two firearms violations. He has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison plus 10 years of probation.
Timothy Walls pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy, He was sentenced to nine to 18 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, police said Garland and Walls set up the attempted robbery that turned into a homicide in October 2018.
Investigators believe the suspects were calling other pizza shops the night of the shooting.
Police said they traced both suspects to a location in Lincoln-Lemington, where they were both taken into custody.
Abdulganiyu Sanusi, who also went by Patrick Adesanya, was delivering pizza to the 200 block of Penn Avenue, according to police.
A short time later, the alleged customer called the store to change the delivery address to 125 North St. Clair Street. As he was getting out of his car, police say a witness heard someone yell, "Give me your money!" and then a gunshot.
Sanusi was a husband and a father of seven children.
