Two men robbed a Dormont drugstore at knifepoint on Tuesday, getting away with an unspecified amount of medication, police said.
Police say the men were both black and 20-30 years of age. One was wearing a white baseball cap with his hair pulled up, a red sweatshirt with a T-shirt underneath, and grey shorts. The other wore a black hooded two-tone North Face jacket with white and blue or black coloring, and white pants.
Police say the pair forced a pharmacist to open a safe from which “numerous controlled substances” were taken.
The men then fled in a silver Nissan Rogue with a possible Indiana license plate of AIM-281. The vehicle has damage on the front and passenger sides, police said.
Anyone with information should call Dormont police at 412-561-8900 ext. 300.
