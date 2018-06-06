  • 2 men rob Dormont drugstore at knifepoint, police say

    Two men robbed a Dormont drugstore at knifepoint on Tuesday, getting away with an unspecified amount of medication, police said.

    Police say the men were both black and 20-30 years of age. One was wearing a white baseball cap with his hair pulled up, a red sweatshirt with a T-shirt underneath, and grey shorts. The other wore a black hooded two-tone North Face jacket with white and blue or black coloring, and white pants.

    Police say the pair forced a pharmacist to open a safe from which “numerous controlled substances” were taken.

    The men then fled in a silver Nissan Rogue with a possible Indiana license plate of AIM-281. The vehicle has damage on the front and passenger sides, police said.

    Anyone with information should call Dormont police at 412-561-8900 ext. 300.

