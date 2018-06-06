McKEESPORT, Pa. - A man wanted on more than 150 counts of rape in Kansas was arrested last week in McKeesport, police said.
Eric Millsap, 44, is being held in the Allegheny County Jail after detectives from the Abilene Police Department traveled to McKeesport to serve an outstanding warrant, police said.
Millsap was arrested in connection with the sex crimes, which are alleged to have occurred between 2006 and 2015 when he lived in Abilene, Kansas.
Millsap was arrested in connection with the sex crimes, which are alleged to have occurred between 2006 and 2015 when he lived in Abilene, Kansas.
The McKeesport Police Department assisted in apprehending Millsap.
Bond for Millsap is set at $1,000,000.
