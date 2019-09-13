MILLVALE, Pa. - Two men who triggered a SWAT situation in Millvale are on the run Friday night, according to police.
A ride-share driver called 911, saying two men were in his car and told him they were ready for a "gunfight" with a man from Lawrenceville, then flashed a weapon, according to police.
NEW: from Millvale police chief —> a man was in a ride share (Uber/lyft) & showed the driver a gun. The driver dropped him off at an apartment & now the SWAT team is trying to get him out. The chief says they have used 20 canisters of pepper spray @WPXI— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) September 13, 2019
After the driver dropped them off at an apartment on Beckert Street and called 911, Millvale police and SWAT officers showed up and tried to get the men to come outside.
The Millvale police chief said officers deployed at least 20 tear gas canisters into the house and tried to communicate with the men through a loudspeaker. Police said they realized the men weren't inside and likely had left before police officers even got there.
The chief said one of the suspects is known to them and is not allowed to have a weapon.
BREAKING: there are a lot of police & an ambulance in Millvale & we can hear someone on a loudspeaker. This is right near Beckert @WPXI pic.twitter.com/qp0t9dq9BJ— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) September 13, 2019
