    PITTSBURGH - A convenience store was robbed early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

    Two people walked into the CoGo’s in the 900 block of East Carson Street about 1:30 a.m., police said. They approached the cashier, showed a weapon and demanded money.

    Both people fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

    The cashier was not hurt.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.

