PITTSBURGH - A convenience store was robbed early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s South Side.
Two people walked into the CoGo’s in the 900 block of East Carson Street about 1:30 a.m., police said. They approached the cashier, showed a weapon and demanded money.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Both people fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
The cashier was not hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 Chicago police officers struck, killed by train while investigating shooting
- Steelers kicker Chris Boswell deletes Twitter account, disables comments on Instagram
- Man charged in bar fight that led to woman being knocked out by security guard
- VIDEO: Person of interest in custody after shooting, schools locked down
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}