Pittsburgh council introduces 3 bills strengthening city gun laws

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh City Council officially introduced gun legislation Tuesday with three ordinances that would ban assault weapons, sawed-off shotguns, bump stocks and other accessories within city limits.
The measures were co-sponsored by seven of the nine council members, with Darlene Harris and Theresa Kail-Smith choosing not to endorse the legislation.
Councilman Corey O’Connor tells Channel 11 he expects there will be a public hearing in mid-January with a final vote coming by mid-February.
Only one person spoke about the legislation during the public comment period of the council meeting, but several members of the gun rights group Firearms Owners Against Crime spoke out against the legislation afterward, calling the move “criminal.”
They’re vowing to fight it every step of the way.
Aaron Martin examines why both sides see this as an important day for very different reasons on Channel 11 News starting at 5.
