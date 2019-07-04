WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. - A few attractions at Sandcastle haven't opened yet this summer because of damage left behind by flooding.
Last winter caused a crack in the fiberglass of the Lazy River, according to our partners at TribLive. They can't repair it yet because they need dry days to fix it, which hasn't happened yet.
The Cliffhanger can't open yet because it shares the Lazy River's water filtration system.
Sandcastle doesn't have a definite opening date for either ride, according to the Trib.
