Man rescued by bystanders after vehicle crashes, catches on fire in Butler County

EVANS CITY, Pa. — Dramatic photos show the response after a car lost control, crashed and caught fire. The driver of the car made it to safety thanks to quick-thinking people passing by.

“There was a lot of smoke,” said Steven Roberts, who lives near the crash site.

The call came in just after 7:30 a.m.

“The initial dispatch was for a vehicle accident with entrapment and fire; those are big words for us,” said Evans City Fire Captain Aaron Walker.

As firefighters were on the way to the scene, they got a call that two bystanders had pulled the man to safety.

“They honestly used a trailer hitch from someone’s truck to break out the window,” Walker said. “That guy, the occupant, owes his life to those people because by the time we had trucks on scene with water with personnel, that car was pretty well off.”

Another man, identified by the Seneca Valley School District as Gene, was driving a school van for First Student and also helped save the man.

The school district sent Channel 11 this statement:

“Earlier today, a First Student van driver serving the Seneca Valley School District encountered a serious vehicle accident while en route to pick up students. Before emergency crews arrived, the driver, Gene, observed that the vehicle was on fire and immediately used the fire extinguisher located on the van to help extinguish the flames and assist the individual inside the vehicle.

Thanks to his quick thinking and calm response, the situation was stabilized until first responders arrived. The driver then continued on his route and successfully picked up all students on time.

The driver has expressed that he does not wish to speak with the media and simply stated, “I was just doing what anyone would do.” Seneca Valley School District and First Student are grateful for his actions and commend his professionalism and selflessness."

Roberts praised the quick thinking of the bystanders.

“It doesn’t hurt to stop and check and see if there is something you can do,” he said. “It’s good to take a little time for somebody else.”

The driver was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital with injuries to his head and legs. Officials say he’s expected to be okay.

