PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police arrested the owner of two massage parlors in the South Hills after investigators discovered she and her employees were offering sexual services to customers.
Feng Yu Sun, 50, was arrested Wednesday and is facing multiple counts of promoting prostitution and other related charges after a year-long investigation into the massage parlors she owns.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Washington County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to Pennsylvania State Police documents, investigators began looking into Pink Body Works and Health Spa II – both of which are located in Peters Township – in March 2018.
Investigators found “hundreds of advertisements for the massage parlors on various adult escort websites known for selling illicit commercial sex,” the police report said.
They also found several online forums where customers posted reviews and detailed their sexual experiences at the two parlors.
TRENDING NOW:
- Rain, storms in the forecast causing some communities to change 2019 Trick-or-Treat times
- FBI investigating ‘suspicious activity' outside its Pittsburgh office
- Severe Weather Team 11's 2019 winter forecast
- VIDEO: Smoke billowing from home after fire breaks out in Washington County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
On Oct. 30, police executed search warrants at the two massage parlors, a home on Stayton Street in Pittsburgh and a local bank. All the evidence seized is being examined.
During the search, police said five women were found between the two parlors, including Sun.
Sun faces eight counts of promoting prostitution and four counts of prostitution and related offenses. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 5.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}