SWISSVALE, Pa. - Two men were wounded when someone opened fire late Wednesday night in Swissvale, police said.
The victims are believed to have been near one another in the Roslyn Busway parking area when someone got out of a vehicle, approached them and fired shots, police said.
One of the victims, a 38-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound to the leg near Dickson Street and South Braddock Avenue, authorities said.
According to investigators, the second victim, a 30-year-old man, is believed to have been the intended target. Officers were called to Rankin, where he was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Both victims were taken to hospitals. Police said their injuries are not life-threatening.
Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit were called to investigate.
A motive for the shooting is unclear.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
