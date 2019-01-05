  • 3 arrested in drug bust at Munhall home

    Updated:

    MUNHALL, Pa. - Police arrested three people after a months-long investigation resulted in a raid on Munhall home and the seizure of drugs and guns.

    During Friday’s bust on Grant Street, officers found three stolen guns, heroin and fentanyl, Allegheny County Police said.

    One of the people arrested was a juvenile, police said.

    Michele Newell is learning more about the charges the suspects face, and what led police to the home, for 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories