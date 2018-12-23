WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Three kids have been taken to Children's Hospital with severe signs of neglect.
Police charged Jennifer Stout with aggravated assault and endangering children.
According to police, Stout had been caring for the kids -- who are 2, 9 and 12 -- for the last seven months.
Police paperwork said the children lived in deplorable conditions.
The two older children lost nearly 20 pounds in three months. The 2-year-old lost nearly 10 pounds.
Stout's preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 3.
TRENDING NOW:
- Doorbell camera alerts homeowner to armed men at front door
- Shocking video shows tsunami crashing into band during Indonesian performance
- Police seek man after wanted suspects allegedly ram cruisers trying to escape
- VIDEO: Jennie-O recalls 164,000 pounds of ground turkey, USDA says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}