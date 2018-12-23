  • 3 children neglected for several months, lived in deplorable conditions, police say

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Three kids have been taken to Children's Hospital with severe signs of neglect.

    Police charged Jennifer Stout with aggravated assault and endangering children.

    According to police, Stout had been caring for the kids -- who are 2, 9 and 12 -- for the last seven months.

    Police paperwork said the children lived in deplorable conditions.

    The two older children lost nearly 20 pounds in three months. The 2-year-old lost nearly 10 pounds.

    Stout's preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 3.

