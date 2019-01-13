ROSTRAVER, Pa. - Three people were rushed to area hospitals after a crash in Westmoreland County.
A car and a pickup truck collided head-on on Route 51 near Bill's Golfland in Rostraver.
The truck, which was hauling furniture and lumber in a trailer and in the bed of the truck, went off the road and hit a pole after colliding with the car.
Firefighters were called to put out a fire in the truck that was involved.
One lane is closed in each direction.
