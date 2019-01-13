  • 3 hospitalized after pickup truck goes off road, hits pole, collides with car head-on

    ROSTRAVER, Pa. - Three people were rushed to area hospitals after a crash in Westmoreland County.

     A car and a pickup truck collided head-on on Route 51 near Bill's Golfland in Rostraver.

    The truck, which was hauling furniture and lumber in a trailer and in the bed of the truck, went off the road and hit a pole after colliding with the car.

    Firefighters were called to put out a fire in the truck that was involved.

    One lane is closed in each direction.

