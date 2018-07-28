  • 3 juveniles escape detention facility, crash car; all recaptured

    9:32 P.M. UPDATE: Officials report that all three juveniles are back in custody.

    Three juveniles escaped Friday from the Summit Academy detention center in Butler County and stole an employee's car that they later crashed while being pursued, according to state police.

    The trio fled the crashed car on foot near Burtner Road and Route 28 in Natrona Heights. Police have one of the juveniles in custody and are searching for the other two with a helicopter and other resources.

